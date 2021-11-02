Markets

Market data — November 2 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates

02 November 2021 - 22:12
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Fund

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand breaches R15/$ for first time in fortnight ...
Markets
2.
Market data — November 1 2021
Markets
3.
Oil steady as Opec undershoots output increase
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as investors await moves by central ...
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Tuesday as ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.