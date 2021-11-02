MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyant ahead of key central banks’ decision
Strong earnings have underpinned equity markets in recent weeks, but the Fed and Bank of England are now the focus
02 November 2021 - 18:26
The JSE was in a buoyant mood on Tuesday, tracking the rise in US markets even as investors await decisions from key central banks amid concerns about elevated inflation.
The earnings season has underpinned equity markets generally, countering worries about inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. ..
