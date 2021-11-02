Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE buoyant ahead of key central banks’ decision Strong earnings have underpinned equity markets in recent weeks, but the Fed and Bank of England are now the focus B L Premium

The JSE was in a buoyant mood on Tuesday, tracking the rise in US markets even as investors await decisions from key central banks amid concerns about elevated inflation.

The earnings season has underpinned equity markets generally, countering worries about inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. ..