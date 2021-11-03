JSE firmer ahead of Fed decision
The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce plans to pare back monetary policy support amid concern over inflation
03 November 2021 - 10:24
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.
The Fed will hold its highly anticipated November meeting in Wednesday evening and the world’s most influential central bank is expected to announce plans to pare back monetary policy support amid concern over inflation...
