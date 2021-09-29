Companies

Cathie Wood offloads Tesla shares worth at least $270m

About 11% of the ARK Innovation ETF is still betting on Tesla, according to Bloomberg, but the company tends to trim the stake when it rises above 10%

29 September 2021 - 15:09 Sam Potter
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC, speaks during a conference in New York City, US, in this September 13 2021 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Cathie Wood sold a near $270m stake in Tesla as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks, to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds. 

Wood’s Ark Investment Management offloaded more than 340,000 Tesla shares across three exchange traded funds on Tuesday, according to the firm’s daily trading update. 

About 11% of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is still betting on Elon Musk’s company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm tends to trim the stake when it rises above 10%. Tesla has generally outperformed in the global rout hitting rate-sensitive investing styles, while ARKK posted one of its worst sessions in months on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, data overnight showed money managers withdrew $297m from the growth-focused fund on Monday, the most since March, to bring the four-day outflow to more than $660m.

Since the US Federal Reserve signalled last week a move to taper pandemic stimulus, treasury yields have jumped and sent a shock wave through growth shares. Ark funds are heavily exposed to such names thanks to Wood’s focus on disruptive innovation and tech.

Tesla remains Wood’s largest bet as the biggest holding for the flagship ARKK fund as well as the firm overall. She predicts its shares will rise from about $778 currently to $3,000. However, Ark often trims its stake in the carmaker when it has performed very well or grown too large in the portfolio.

The carmaker is up 5.7% in September, compared with 5.2% drop for the Nasdaq 100 tech gauge. ARKK is down 8.2%.

Trading arrangements for the Ark ETFs mean flow data arrives with a one-day lag, but given ARKK’s 4.2% slump on Tuesday it’s likely there were more outflows in the latest session. If so, the amount of Tesla sold by the firm could have been higher than $270m, since the daily trading updates show only actions by the Ark team, and do not include redemption activity caused by investor flows.

ARKK gained 1.4% in early trading as of 7am in New York, while futures for the Nasdaq 100 added 0.9% and Tesla climbed 0.9%.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Electric carmaker Polestar to go public in Spac deal valued at $20bn

The deal with Gores Guggenheim will provide the Swedish EV maker with cash proceeds of more than $1bn
Companies
1 day ago

Cathie Wood’s ETFs keep on selling Tesla stock

However, Tesla is still Ark Investment Management’s biggest holding, data compiled by Bloomberg shows
Companies
1 week ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: How the Viceroy hit squad got hit

Huge reputations are at stake. If Viceroy cannot prove its claims, the Capitec report would have been a costly mistake that would set legal precedent ...
Opinion
1 week ago
