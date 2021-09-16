Companies

Cathie Wood’s ETFs keep on selling Tesla stock

However, Tesla is still Ark Investment Management’s biggest holding, data compiled by Bloomberg shows

16 September 2021 - 07:37 Lianting Tu
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, US, September 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management, speaks during the Skybridge Capital SALT New York 2021 conference in New York City, US, September 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sold more Tesla shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock that Ark Investment Management has offloaded in September to about $266m.

The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold more than 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62m.

Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far.

Still, the Elon Musk-led company is their biggest holding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Tesla shares have been rebounding since mid-May, gaining about 34% in the period. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Billionaire Ray Dalio says regulators will destroy bitcoin if it’s really successful

Bridgewater founder casts doubt on Cathie Wood’s prediction that bitcoin will increase tenfold in five years
12 hours ago

Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs sell $139m worth of Tesla shares

The sales amount to about 3% of ARK’s stake and it holds well over $4bn, making it one of Tesla’s top 20 holders
5 days ago

Robinhood shares surge 82% in second day of volatile trading

Frenzied share buying pushes the zero-fee trading platform’s market value to a peak of $65bn before falling back
1 month ago
