Companies

Netflix scoops up Roald Dahl catalogue as streaming wars hot up

The big ticket content deal gives Netflix children’s classics such as ‘Matilda’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

22 September 2021 - 19:31 Aakriti Bhalla
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV

Netflix has bought the works of Roald Dahl, including classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda, in its latest content deal as the streaming service faces stiff competition from Disney+ and HBO Max.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, which will give it full access to Dahl’s works as well as animated and live action films.

The deal expands Netflix’s existing  agreement with The Roald Dahl Story to create animated series based on the author’s books. Struck in 2018, the agreement was reported to be among the biggest ever for children’s programming at that time, worth between $500m to $1bn, according the Hollywood Reporter.

As part of that deal, Academy Award winning director Taika Waititi is already creating on a series based on  Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Netflix is also working on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

The British author, who died in 1990 aged 74, remains popular with young readers around the world and several of his books such as The BFG and most recently  The Witches  have been turned into movies and stage shows.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, Dahl’s grandson and MD of the Roald Dahl Story, wrote in a blog post.

Reuters 

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star at Emmy Awards

Streaming turns the tide as service wins more awards than any network, and Apple as well as Disney+ perform
Life
2 days ago

Universal’s market debut is music to investors’ ears

Shares in world’s biggest music label soar on first day of trade in Amsterdam giving it a market value of €47bn
Companies
1 day ago

Apple and OnlyFans’ moves show porn may still be the cradle of tech progress

Adult content drove the monetisation of many web-based ideas — and the development of modern fintech
Life
2 weeks ago

YouTube music service hits 50-million subscribers as it chases Spotify

It's a milestone for Google’s video site, which has finally gained some praise from music and film industries after criticism over giving away their ...
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Goldman Sachs brings in Standard Bank and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Telkom gains R3bn in value as shares soar on plan ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
African Bank client data leaked after debt ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Assets managed by black-owned firms almost ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
South32 COO Mike Fraser leaves company
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Soviet chess legend sues Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.