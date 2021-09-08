Apple and OnlyFans’ moves show porn may still be the cradle of tech progress

Both situations caused much outcry. No-one in their right mind would defend child porn, revenge porn, sex trafficking or any form of nonconsensual sex. But the internet’s trendsetting audience comes from the “porn generation”, one that has grown up with online sex content. You can blame it for distorting millennials’ and Z-ers sexuality — but the inescapable reality is that, to many of them, not recycling is a greater sin than watching porn. To this audience, letting sexual content creators earn their living is a more appealing concept than what often looks like corporate backside-covering masquerading as concern for the victims of sexual abuse.

In the Apple case, porn is not even the real issue. If Apple introduces client-side scanning in the name of fighting child abuse, it is arguably creating the potential for much less justifiable surveillance — a potential that the company denies. A few years ago, I was hugely ratioed on Twitter for a column that argued Big Tech’s embrace of end-to-end encryption had more to do with marketing than with privacy protection; client-side scanning defeats the encryption, showing how easily tech companies can take back the protections that users think they have been granted — and, among other problems, increasing the attack surface that malicious actors can use.

The public debate is not about smut or even sexual exploitation; at its core, it is about the ability of big business to limit freedom out of an abundance of corporate caution. As in the heady days of Larry Flynt’s US Supreme Court victory, porn serves as an uncomfortable but somewhat fitting avatar for freedom — at least to part of the internet community. The adult industry lacks the power to shape mass-market demand for new tech, but it can serve as a litmus test for new privacy-orientated solutions: accessible crypto-based payment systems that are agnostic about the kind of businesses they support, operating systems, messaging and cloud services that offer no anti-encryption back doors.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have sacrificed much freedom and given much ground on privacy in the name of reducing the risk of illness for ourselves and our neighbours. A backlash — an increased resistance to intrusive controls, especially by big business — would be a natural reaction. And as in the old days of the internet, porn could suddenly find itself in the role of leading that charge.

