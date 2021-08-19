Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Banking on fintechs for the future

What started as a bricks-and-mortar business has morphed into QR codes and apps. Michale Avery and guests discuss the transformation of and future for banking

19 August 2021 - 14:55
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI

The concept of banking is changing fast — including how, and from whom, consumers conduct their financial dealings. Retailers in the UK and US started offering banking products several decades ago, while mobile money and agent banking has transformed the delivery of financial services across Africa. Banks are competing with the likes of PayPal and online lender Kiva, while Apple and Google are also moving into the online payment space.

Locally there is disruption from new fintechs and digital banks; TymeBank has signed up customers in rapid time without physical assets such as buildings and branches. Payment methods have become increasingly diverse; besides traditional card rails (Visa, Mastercard), we now have QR codes, mobile phones with NFC (Apple Pay etc), mobile money, and apps (WeChat etc).

Michael Avery is joined by Hamish Houston, Network International’s regional president for Southern Africa; Cheslyn Jacobs, the executive head of sales and service at TymeBank; and Chris Zietsman, CEO of SnapScan

HomeChoice to invest more in fintech

Company offers retail and financial service products through its digital platforms
Companies
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: Digital move pays off for Retail Capital

Funder that targets small enterprises extends loans worth R1.8bn since last March, in defiance of the Covid-induced economic slowdown. A listing may ...
News & Fox
10 hours ago

On the road to digitising minibus taxi industry

Start-up Quickloc8 has designed an app to help owners track their vehicles and calculate earnings for each taxi
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Africrest’s R400m office conversion in ...
Companies / Property
3.
Emira Property Fund on the rebound
Companies / Property
4.
Torrent of trade in Naspers/Prosus trips up JSE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sale of Burger King back on the table but ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

CHRISTO DAVEL: Fintech is dead. Long live fintech

Opinion

Sanlam and MTN form $100m fintech joint venture

Companies / Financial Services

How the welfare state has helped Sweden’s tech start-ups

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.