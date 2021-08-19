NEAR-TERM FORECAST
Gauteng Day Zero when taps run dry ‘not unlikely’ within 20 years
The evidence is that Southern Africa is warming twice as fast as the average for the rest of the globe
19 August 2021 - 14:40
A Gauteng Day Zero — in which water supplies are depleted — is SA’s biggest single climate change risk in the near future, say local scientists who contributed to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued in July.
In 2018, Cape Town came within 90 days of switching off the taps, an event known as Day Zero, with residents restricted to 50l of water a day...
