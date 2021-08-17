Companies / Transport & Tourism On the road to digitising minibus taxi industry Start-up Quickloc8 has designed an app to help owners track their vehicles and calculate earnings for each taxi

The taxi industry is brimming with opportunity for technology adoption and disruption, but a lack in understanding the needs of taxi owners may be holding back a key driver for large-scale adoption of innovations like the internet of things (IoT) and even fintech.

Taxis are the largest form of public transport in SA, accounting for two-thirds of the market or 15-million commuter trips daily, outpacing bus rides and trains, according to Transaction Capital’s minibus taxi platform unit, SA Taxi. ..