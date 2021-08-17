HomeChoice to invest more in fintech
17 August 2021 - 18:36
HomeChoice, which sells homeware and loan products to predominantly low to middle-income consumers, wants to invest further in financial technology (fintech) to increase the use of digital tools in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is consistent with the company’s strategy to offer retail and financial service products to the growing middle class through its digital platforms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now