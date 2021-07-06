News Leader
WATCH: Shareholder activist flags overvalued goodwill at Huge Group
Ratings Afrika CEO Charl Kocks talks to Business Day TV about questions around Huge Group’s goodwill valuation
06 July 2021 - 08:00
Shareholder activists are questioning Huge Group’s goodwill valuation, saying it is probably inflated. The group’s goodwill is priced at R608m, which accounts for just more than half of the company’s total assets.
Business Day TV spoke to Ratings Afrika CEO Charl Kocks for his view.
Ratings Afrika CEO Charl Kocks talks to Business Day TV about questions around Huge Group’s goodwill valuation
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.