TAKEOVER OFFERS Huge Group says the show's not over after vote on Adapt IT A majority of investors voted in favour of selling the software group to the Canadian group

Huge Group, which has been fighting to take over Adapt IT’s business for the past six months, says it still has a shot at winning the battle even as the software group’s shareholders voted in favour of a R1bn rival offer from Canadian group Volaris.

Just more than 87% of shareholders voted in favour during a meeting on Wednesday, putting Volaris a step closer to taking over the technology group founded by Sbu Shabalala and giving it a foothold on the continent...