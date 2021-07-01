Huge Group delays annual report after CEO gets Covid-19
The report, due at the end of June, is expected to be released in two weeks, with James Herbst only recently coming out of isolation
01 July 2021 - 09:28
UPDATED 01 July 2021 - 09:56
Telecoms-focused Huge Group said on Thursday it has missed its deadline for releasing its annual report after CEO James Herbst contracted Covid-19.
Herbst just recently recovered and exited isolation after testing positive on June 15, which has affected his ability to review the integrated report and financial statements, due for publication at the end of June. They are expected to be released on July 14...
