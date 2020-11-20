WATCH: This is what SA’s next generation of marketing talent is doing

Covid-19 has upended almost every industry, not least of which the marketing and advertising industry — the lifeblood of media. Businesses are making less money, and marketing spend is often a direct correlation with sales revenue. It's during this time that the focus increasingly turns to digital storytelling.

In the concluding entrepreneurial story for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020, Michael Avery hosts the co-founders and rising digital marketing stars of Brandtruth, which has grown revenue 10 times since launching in 2016. These are Zubeida Goolam, co-founder of Brandtruth; Sbosh Mbuzwana, Brandtruth COO; and Karimi Fondaumiere, CEO of Edge Access.