Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: This is what SA’s next generation of marketing talent is doing

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how digital storytelling is become the focus in marketing and advertising

20 November 2020 - 16:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel
Picture: 123RF/rawpixel

Covid-19 has upended almost every industry, not least of which the marketing and advertising industry — the lifeblood of media. Businesses are making less money, and marketing spend is often a direct correlation with sales revenue. It's during this time that the focus increasingly turns to digital storytelling.

In the concluding entrepreneurial story for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2020, Michael Avery hosts the co-founders and rising digital marketing stars of Brandtruth, which has grown revenue 10 times since launching in 2016. These are Zubeida Goolam, co-founder of Brandtruth; Sbosh Mbuzwana, Brandtruth COO; and Karimi Fondaumiere, CEO of Edge Access.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how digital storytelling is become the focus in marketing and advertising

ENTREPRENEUR: Mike Sharman, founder of MatchKit

The award-winning marketing maven has created a global website-building start-up aimed at sports professionals
News & Fox
1 day ago

FM AdFocus Awards winners to be announced on November 25

Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says judging this year was a labour of love
News & Insights
7 hours ago

SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal

The best television ads flighted during the lockdown were those that encouraged a sense of collaboration and patriotism, looking towards recovery and ...
News & Insights
1 day ago

Ready for the Black Friday rush

Retailers around SA are getting into the swing of things ahead of Black Friday. With Covid-19 looming large, they’re doing things slightly ...
Features
1 day ago

How e-mail helped NetFlorist pivot and drive innovation during lockdown

SPONSORED | A highly customised email campaign boosted visibility and online sales of new service
News & Insights
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Irba clears Deloitte partners on most serious ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Investec burns its fingers in market turmoil
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Magda Wierzycka says Reserve Bank’s offshore ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths reports sales fall as shoppers avoid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Are you missing SAA’s plastic cups and cutlery?

National

How e-mail helped NetFlorist pivot and drive innovation during lockdown

News & Insights

How to use social media as a tool for improved customer service

News & Insights

Airbnb: room with a view

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.