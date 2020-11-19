News & Fox / Entrepreneurs ENTREPRENEUR: Mike Sharman, founder of MatchKit The award-winning marketing maven has created a global website-building start-up aimed at sports professionals BL PREMIUM

Mike Sharman has been a telemarketer, promoter, actor and PR account executive for large international brands. He has founded his own marketing firms and lived and worked abroad to build his experience.

His newest venture is MatchKit, a DIY website builder aimed at athletes. It went live during the lockdown in June. The global platform is intended to help sporting professionals develop a digital presence. It showcases their sporting pedigree, sponsors and social media channels, and provides the ability to accept donations for charity. It also provides a plug-and-play e-commerce store.