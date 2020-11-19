National AUCTION Are you missing SAA’s plastic cups and cutlery? BL PREMIUM

If you are feeling nostalgic about flying SAA, you have three days to purchase some of the old unforgettable memorabilia.

Plastic cups, plastic stirrers, aluminium foil containers and old service trolleys are among the items that will go on auction on Monday with no reserve price. More than 32,000 toothpicks are up for grabs, 124,000 plastic stirrers and dozens upon dozens of selected Cape wines, though few with names that you might recognise.