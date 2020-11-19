AUCTION
Are you missing SAA’s plastic cups and cutlery?
19 November 2020 - 05:02
If you are feeling nostalgic about flying SAA, you have three days to purchase some of the old unforgettable memorabilia.
Plastic cups, plastic stirrers, aluminium foil containers and old service trolleys are among the items that will go on auction on Monday with no reserve price. More than 32,000 toothpicks are up for grabs, 124,000 plastic stirrers and dozens upon dozens of selected Cape wines, though few with names that you might recognise.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now