News & Insights

FM AdFocus Awards winners to be announced on November 25

20 November 2020 - 10:00

Judging of the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards has been completed and the winners will be announced on November 25 at 18h00.

Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says judging this year was a labour of love. She commends the contributions of the jury members, who put their all into it despite their busy schedules.

“This year’s winners are, in my view, a reflection of the dynamism of the minds gathered in each and every jury session,” she says. “Each category had its own special attribute and a lesson for us, especially in the context of Covid-19, where our collective resilience was truly tested.”

The winners of the following categories will be announced at the awards event:

  • Large Agency of the Year
  • Medium Agency of the Year
  • Small Agency of the Year
  • Network Media Agency of the Year
  • Specialist Agency of the Year
  • Public Relations Agency of the Year
  • Partnership of the Year
  • Transformation Award
  • African Impact Award
  • Adaptability Award
  • Shapeshifter
  • Industry Leader
  • Lifetime Achievement
  • Student of the Year

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions the physical event will unfortunately only accommodate a limited number of invited guests. But no-one needs to miss out on the announcements. Register to watch the event virtually from the comfort of your home here.

We are very grateful to the sponsors who made this year’s event possible: IAS/Scopen, The MediaShop and Ornico

The big take-out:

Register today to watch the live 2020 FM AdFocus Awards announcement.

AdFocus 2020: 30 agencies make the shortlist

The 2020 FM AdFocus Awards shortlist features 29 agencies this year competing across 10 categories. Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says
News & Insights
1 month ago

New AdFocus jury chair announced

Tumi Rabanye has been appointed jury chair for the 2020 and 2021 AdFocus Awards
News & Insights
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal
News & Insights
2.
Pandemic has resulted in more positive ...
News & Insights
3.
Newspaper circulation: look to your niche
News & Insights
4.
The era of post-modern marketing
News & Insights
5.
Youth and the digital world
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.