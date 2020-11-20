FM AdFocus Awards winners to be announced on November 25
Judging of the 2020 FM AdFocus Awards has been completed and the winners will be announced on November 25 at 18h00.
Jury chair Tumi Rabanye says judging this year was a labour of love. She commends the contributions of the jury members, who put their all into it despite their busy schedules.
“This year’s winners are, in my view, a reflection of the dynamism of the minds gathered in each and every jury session,” she says. “Each category had its own special attribute and a lesson for us, especially in the context of Covid-19, where our collective resilience was truly tested.”
The winners of the following categories will be announced at the awards event:
- Large Agency of the Year
- Medium Agency of the Year
- Small Agency of the Year
- Network Media Agency of the Year
- Specialist Agency of the Year
- Public Relations Agency of the Year
- Partnership of the Year
- Transformation Award
- African Impact Award
- Adaptability Award
- Shapeshifter
- Industry Leader
- Lifetime Achievement
- Student of the Year
As a result of Covid-19 restrictions the physical event will unfortunately only accommodate a limited number of invited guests. But no-one needs to miss out on the announcements. Register to watch the event virtually from the comfort of your home here.
We are very grateful to the sponsors who made this year’s event possible: IAS/Scopen, The MediaShop and Ornico
