Ready for the Black Friday rush

This year, given additional financial pressures, some retailers are stretching their promotions over a longer period. Some, says Law, already started offering discounts of 30% from the start of November.

"In the past, with the exception of one or two subsectors, we saw a relatively even split between Black Friday and festive-season sales," she says. "But it’s more than likely to be different this year. Retailers have been luring consumers since the beginning of the month, trying to capture as much of the consumer’s wallet as possible."

For Pick n Pay marketing retail executive John Bradshaw, this year’s Black Friday may be the biggest yet for the company.

The retailer has stocked up on the everyday essentials that customers usually buy in bulk on Black Friday, but it’s also offering deals on appliances and technology. And it has started early.

"Our Black Friday deals are now [running] over two weeks," says Bradshaw, "and we have incredible new and exclusive offers online too."

As with everything in 2020, Covid will affect the Black Friday landscape. For one, there’s likely to be much greater uptake of online offerings.

According to Law, the Covid-induced national lockdown introduced more people to online shopping in the past six months than was the case in the past few years. As a result, "retailers are investing significantly in upgrading their online platforms or establishing them for those who didn’t have this channel in place", she says.

But there’s also the safety factor: online shopping has become increasingly popular among those who would prefer not to venture out into crowds.

It has led retailers to do things differently.

For example, the online click-and-collect service offered by Massmart — owner of Makro and Game — has proved to be particularly popular, says Brian Leroni, senior vice-president for corporate affairs at the group.

Massmart is launching online deals each day, from Monday to Friday, ahead of Black Friday, and Leroni says customers are ordering and paying for the most popular deals online, and then collecting them in store.

"We typically find that our customers shop for additional products when they go to the store to collect their online purchase," he says.

Liz Hillock, head of online and mobile at Woolworths, expects Covid to affect foot count in malls and stores over Black Friday, as more customers opt for online shopping to avoid the queues and the risk of infection.

Woolworths has taken this into account, says Hillock, and is encouraging its customers to shop online and have purchases delivered to their homes. The group has also already started Black Friday specials, and is expanding its online capabilities in expectation of its biggest-ever online shopping season.

"We will have a strong online offering and we’re currently scaling our operations in preparation for the rush," says Hillock. "For example, we’re adding more pickers, couriers and [delivery] slots, to ensure that you can shop for all your favourite items online."

But as retailers around SA prepare to make up for sales they lost during the hard lockdown in April, Pienaar warns that they should expect their customers to be more discerning than in the past.

Research by GfK shows that Covid has changed consumer sentiment. Where shoppers were previously likely to treat themselves with relative ease, they are now more inclined to buy goods that will be useful in the home, that can be used by the entire family and that will make a lockdown lifestyle more comfortable.

People have become more conscious about value for money and their definition of what they see as luxury items, says Law, and they’re re-evaluating what is essential.

So while big-ticket items and the basics remain popular, Law says there’s been a slight shift in tech devices, "which can be used for work from home, school from home and home entertainment".

In the more home-centred Covid world, smartphones and laptops are now "deemed worth spending a little more on".

Massmart’s Makro and Game remain the go-to stores for big-ticket appliances in bricks-and-mortar shops. Massmart research shows that the two chains are SA’s most popular shopping destinations for such items. Leroni says this is driven by customer perceptions of the deep discounts the group offers on, for example, electronics and household appliances.

This Black Friday, the group estimates that it will generate well over R100m in savings for its customers in just its electronics and appliances deals.

Massmart had already started researching and planning its approach to Black Friday in January — just five weeks after Black Friday 2019 had wrapped up. But that was before Covid struck. Now, despite the supply chain disruptions, Leroni says the group has been able to secure sufficient stock for Black Friday.

Still, as Masvosvere points out, there are only so many rands to go around. "Whichever way you look at it, it will be a tough period for the retailers to manage through: they have to get the promotional mix right and ensure that stock levels going into the period match realised demand — a task that’s easier said than done."

Singles’ Day: Doubling bargains

Jack Ma, cofounder of Chinese online retail giant Alibaba, started his Singles’ Day promotion on November 11 2009. In doing so, he successfully commercialised the unofficial Chinese holiday, previously called Bachelors’ Day. In celebrating people who are not in relationships, the annual November 11 event has become something of an antidote to Valentine’s Day.

Today, Singles’ Day sales exceed those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, making it the world’s single-largest shopping event. This year, sales totalled $74bn — nearly double last year’s record $38.3bn.