SA’s most-liked ads: reflecting the new normal

Television advertising themes in the second quarter of this year started revealing consumer anxiety over the Covid-19 lockdown and the critical role brands needed to play in offering advice and comfort to consumers.

This is clear from research consultancy Kantar’s top 10 most-liked ads for the first two quarters of 2020. The agency says: "It should come as no surprise that ads from Q2 start reflecting a sense of collaboration and fighting our unseen enemy."

This comes through in Dettol’s "The Fight" by McCann1886 SA, in second spot for the second quarter, with visual cues of a fluttering SA flag "adding a sense of patriotism to the sentiment that the whole of the country is in a fight to protect our loved ones".

Kantar says Pick n Pay’s "Feed the Nation" by Slingshot Media, taking third spot in the second quarter, also brings home a message that, despite the need for social distancing, the country is stronger together, with a focus on doctors and nurses on the frontline fighting Covid-19 and masked cashiers doing their duty as the less fortunate receive food parcels.

The sentiment is echoed in the "Heroes" ad from Lyceum College coming in at No 6 for the quarter, which celebrates and acknowledges the efforts of everyday heroes on the frontline.

Kantar says that from the beginning of the year marketers have found themselves on shaky ground as budgets were slashed to save costs. And the hard numbers prove this, with television adspend falling by 16% between January and August 2020 compared with 2019. That was similar to the global drop of 16.5% in the first half of the year.

Consumers, notes Kantar, wanted a distraction from the new normal and at the start of lockdown television was "by far the most appealing way to step out of the everyday and into a world of whimsy".