Norwegian investors aim to farm salmon in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh — The desert kingdom of Saudi Arabia, long synonymous with its oil wealth, may soon produce and export a less likely commodity: farm-raised salmon.

Vikings Label FZC, a company majority owned by Norwegian investors, is planning to set up the country’s first salmon farming project, aiming to supply Saudi consumers with as much as 5,000 tons of the cold-water fish annually by 2023.

The facility will cost about $90m, and the company is seeking $25m of that from investors, CEO Lukas Havn said.

So far, one Saudi investor — Hani al-Saleh, CEO of transport services company Arabian Hala — has pledged funds to the project, Havn said.

Vikings Label is also in talks with Saudi banks and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

Seafood companies such as Vikings Label see growth opportunities in Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly promoting healthy lifestyles and eating habits as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s broader strategy to overhaul the economy and transform society.

Aquaculture is one of the businesses for which Saudi officials hope to attract investment. Vikings Label would be the country’s first salmon farm, according to the government’s National Fisheries Development Programme.