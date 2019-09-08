National Aquaculture farm is quite a catch for Karoo town BL PREMIUM

The semi-arid Karoo is not the place that comes to mind for aquaculture, but in the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet you’ll find tens of thousands of fish.

On the urban edge is a fish farm and factory called Karoo Catch. It’s a social enterprise with seven large tunnels where they grow 10,000-15,000 catfish per tunnel in freshwater ponds. Once they reach 1.6kg, they are processed into fish fillets and sausages, mince and burgers that taste like beef and pork.