Aquaculture farm is quite a catch for Karoo town
08 September 2019 - 19:17
The semi-arid Karoo is not the place that comes to mind for aquaculture, but in the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet you’ll find tens of thousands of fish.
On the urban edge is a fish farm and factory called Karoo Catch. It’s a social enterprise with seven large tunnels where they grow 10,000-15,000 catfish per tunnel in freshwater ponds. Once they reach 1.6kg, they are processed into fish fillets and sausages, mince and burgers that taste like beef and pork.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.