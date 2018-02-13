Hotel IPO on the skids as Lotte chairman jailed for bribery

Seoul — A Seoul court jailed Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin for bribery, leaving the nation’s largest retail group leaderless as the conglomerate seeks to navigate a planned initial public offering (IPO) of its hotel unit and as China relations threaten the sale of a chain of stores there.

Shin, who turns 63 today, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after the Seoul Central District Court found him guilty of charges stemming from Lotte’s decision to give 7-billion won ($6.5m) to a confidante of former president Park Geun-hye, allegedly in exchange for government favours in providing a licence to operate duty-free stores. Prosecutors had sought a four-year jail term.

He becomes the second head of a top conglomerate to be imprisoned for seeking to curry favour with impeached president Park by bribing one of her confidantes. The de facto head of technology giant Samsung Electronics was jailed last year in a related trial but he was unexpectedly released last week on appeal, in a ruling that was perceived as a setback to government pledges to curtail the power of the nation’s corporate elite.

For Lotte, a conglomerate with businesses including chemicals and hotels, the decision comes after a sweeping reorganisation last year that created a holding company for many of the companies’ assets and consolidated Shin’s control.

The conglomerate had also re-started plans for an IPO of its hotel unit.

"We respect the court’s decision, but the result is very regretful," Lotte said by text message. "We are concerned that this could have a big negative impact ahead of the planned Hotel Lotte IPO and completion of the holding company and on investment as well as employment."

Shin was one of three defendants whose verdicts were read out on Tuesday for their roles in a scandal that gripped Korea for most of last year. Choi Soon-sil, the former president’s confidante at the centre of the case, received a 20-year sentence for charges that include abuse of power and bribery.

Shin’s jailing puts a spotlight on his top lieutenant, Lotte co-CEO Hwang Kag-gyu, who may be left to run a conglomerate with scores of units generating more than 100-trillion won in annual revenue.

Lotte shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday in Seoul trading before the verdict was announced.

Shin was also fined 7-billion won. He can appeal the ruling with the Seoul High Court.

The chairman, who has been running the retail-to-chemicals giant in that post since 2011, had been seeking to invest billions of dollars to expand overseas. Then, a series of crises struck.

In 2015, a family fracas spilled into public view as Shin’s older brother led a boardroom coup that failed. After that, Lotte grappled with corruption investigations and intensifying regulatory scrutiny, which took a toll, with Lotte cancelling a potential $4.5bn IPO of a unit and withdrawing a bid for chemical-maker Axiall in 2016.

Last year, Lotte was caught in a diplomatic row with China after the company offered its land to the Korean government, which sought to install a controversial US missile defence system opposed by China.

Bloomberg