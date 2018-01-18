HOLIDAY ACCOMMODATION: Three luxury lodges

If you’re going to treat yourself, you might as well try something new or different. Here are three less-discovered luxurious SA getaways for your consideration.

The Old Rectory

Like The Plettenberg in Plettenberg Bay? Try The Old Rectory instead.

If you’ve visited Plett at any time in the past 10 years, you might have wondered whether the seemingly endless renovation of the Old Rectory, the run-down national monument dating from 1770, nestled behind The Wedge, would ever be completed.

But after 10 years of painstaking endeavour, the original buildings have finally been re-imagined as an intimate and upmarket boutique hotel of just 18 chic rooms. It was designed by SA firm Gabriel Fagan Architects and the team’s loving and respectful attention to detail is evident in every millimetre of the renovation. It’s made the long wait for completion worthwhile.

Just a few steps away from one of Plett’s safest swimming beaches, The Old Rectory is a luxurious, private oasis. The interiors bring a fresh, modern chic to coastal design, the landscaping is indigenous, water-wise and generous, the restaurant offers a sophisticated menu and the spa even offers an indulgent couples room, complete with very sexy shower for two.

Book via www.rareearth.co.za