POSH PLACES: Experience something old, something new

Cape comeback kid

She’s the ultimate comeback kid. Or, rather, the ultimate 45-year-old comeback. Yes, we’re talking about the Ritz Hotel in Cape Town, newly reopened after a huge revamp and looking decidedly, erm, ritzy and glitzy.

Positioned somewhere between a formal five-star and quirky boutique hotel, the Ritz offers sexy suites and rooms that all have panoramic sea and city views. The revolving restaurant on the 23rd floor is still a drawcard, with plans to restore its reputation as one of the city’s best fine-dining addresses.

New attractions include the Casa Restaurant & Cabanas on the ground floor, near the Miami-chic pool area. This is the closest Cape Town gets to "poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel", so it’s bound to draw a constant stream of beautiful people, posers and cocktail seekers.

www.theritz.co.za