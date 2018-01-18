POSH PLACES: Experience something old, something new

Cape comeback kid
She’s the ultimate comeback kid. Or, rather, the ultimate 45-year-old comeback. Yes, we’re talking about the Ritz Hotel in Cape Town, newly reopened after a huge revamp and looking decidedly, erm, ritzy and glitzy.
Positioned somewhere between a formal five-star and quirky boutique hotel, the Ritz offers sexy suites and rooms that all have panoramic sea and city views. The revolving restaurant on the 23rd floor is still a drawcard, with plans to restore its reputation as one of the city’s best fine-dining addresses.
New attractions include the Casa Restaurant & Cabanas on the ground floor, near the Miami-chic pool area. This is the closest Cape Town gets to "poolside at the Beverly Hills Hotel", so it’s bound to draw a constant stream of beautiful people, posers and cocktail seekers.
New take on old Joburg
Make like pretty much every celeb who visits the City of Gold and get yourself to the Saxon Spa.
Joburg’s most elite boutique hotel has been significantly dolled up and is now a haven of neutral tones and natural accents. It offers a hair spa, pedicure and manicure lounges, treatment rooms, steam rooms, hammam, jacuzzi, pool, relaxation area and juice bar — all set over two floors. A secluded outdoor space leading off the relaxation area is tranquil and cool, thanks to the closely planted trees. The outdoor therapy rooms also open onto this courtyard, creating the ultimate setting for relaxation.
The Saxon has a spectrum of facials, massages and body spoils on offer, but it’s the signature treatments that pack the biggest punch. We’d splurge completely and book the Saxon Signature package, which offers seven and a half hours (yes, you read that right) of massage, body scrub, hair treatments, pedicure, lunch and a blow dry. It’s the whole shebang, and it’s heavenly.
