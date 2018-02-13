Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate in Hout Bay

"When we built … our ask from the construction crew was that they employ a certain amount of people from the township and up-skill and train them so that when this job is complete, they have the skills to find meaningful employment," said Andrea, whose community programme has been graced by the likes of music mogul Ryan Seacrest and actress Katie Holmes — and students even met former boy-band star Harry Styles backstage when he was in Cape Town.

Andrea spoke about the dire need for sanitation in the area and housing and the Kerzners’ hope their estate will help uplift the community. In addition, they are determined to make the Kerzner Estate eco-friendly. Alien plants have been replaced with fynbos, grey water systems will be installed, and they want minimal impact on the environment.

"That was the brief to the architects — to make each house as sustainable as possible, choose material that does not require too much maintenance. All the houses are double-glazed to help with environmental control," she said. "I lived a lot in New York and I’ve seen the impact of climate change on a city."

Sol Kerzner, who has been in the hotel industry for about 50 years and created Sun City and opulent hotels and resorts around the world, is excited about his new venture. "I fully enjoy having my daughter Andrea working with me. This has been a super experience," said Kerzner. "We [have] put together what I think is one of the nicest residential developments in Cape Town."