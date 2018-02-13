Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate in Hout Bay
Homes will cost more than R20m and have already garnered a lot of interest, and will help the impoverished Imizamo Yethu which is not far away
In Hout Bay on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard there are two types of residents: those who want to live in homes built with natural materials, such as wood and stone; and those who have no choice but to live in homes made of wood and stone.
This week, the "Sun King" Sol Kerzner, his daughter Andrea Kerzner at his side, launched a new security estate that will feature 48 bespoke homes with en-suite bathrooms for every room, and even catering services. A few kilometres away is Imizamo Yethu where 350 were left destitute when a fire destroyed their shacks on Monday. Last year, 5,000 shacks were burned to the ground.
Andrea knows IY — as it is informally known — well. In 2010 she started Lalela, an organisation which provides "educational arts for at-risk youth" in the area, as well as nearby Hangberg.
"When we built … our ask from the construction crew was that they employ a certain amount of people from the township and up-skill and train them so that when this job is complete, they have the skills to find meaningful employment," said Andrea, whose community programme has been graced by the likes of music mogul Ryan Seacrest and actress Katie Holmes — and students even met former boy-band star Harry Styles backstage when he was in Cape Town.
Andrea spoke about the dire need for sanitation in the area and housing and the Kerzners’ hope their estate will help uplift the community. In addition, they are determined to make the Kerzner Estate eco-friendly. Alien plants have been replaced with fynbos, grey water systems will be installed, and they want minimal impact on the environment.
"That was the brief to the architects — to make each house as sustainable as possible, choose material that does not require too much maintenance. All the houses are double-glazed to help with environmental control," she said. "I lived a lot in New York and I’ve seen the impact of climate change on a city."
Sol Kerzner, who has been in the hotel industry for about 50 years and created Sun City and opulent hotels and resorts around the world, is excited about his new venture. "I fully enjoy having my daughter Andrea working with me. This has been a super experience," said Kerzner. "We [have] put together what I think is one of the nicest residential developments in Cape Town."
Development director for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard, Ross Levin, said they have been "overwhelmed by the magnitude of interest" from Gauteng residents despite the water situation in Cape Town. There has also been considerable international queries.
"The Kerzner name does naturally draw added interest. Purchasers will have access to Kerzner hospitality, which currently looks after the Kerzner family, so you can arrange for car transfers, grocery stocking of your house, turn-down services, catering and so forth," said Levin.
The development will be on a 10ha estate on the slopes of Leeukoppie. The homes start at more than R20m and houses range from 374m² to 738m².
