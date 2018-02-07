The house wins as Steve Wynn, accused of sexual misconduct, steps down as CEO of Wynn Resorts

On Monday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported details of a 1998 lawsuit by cocktail waitresses at Wynn’s previous company, Mirage Resorts. The newspaper spoke to one former server who said she felt Wynn forced her to have sex with her to keep her job. Wynn declined to comment on the report on Monday, but by Tuesday the drumbeat was too much for him.

"I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles," Wynn said in a statement, announcing his resignation as chair and CEO. He also stepped down from the board of the company and as chair of Wynn Macau, a publicly-traded subsidiary.

Wynn’s resignation may not be enough to satisfy regulators in Macau, according to Wang Changbin, director of the gaming teaching and research centre at Macao Polytechnic Institute, since the gaming law’s suitability clause applies to major shareholders as well as executives and directors.

"If Steve Wynn is considered not suitable, according to the law he should give up his shares," Wang said, adding that the Macau government is likely to watch for developments in the US.

Elaine Wynn, his former-wife, declined to comment on where the resignation left her and her now six-year-old lawsuit to win back control of the 9% stake in Wynn Resorts she had signed over to him. The case is expected to go to trial in April.

The fall of Wynn could make his company a takeover target for another casino operator such as Caesars Entertainment Corporation, which has long coveted a casino in Boston and Macau. It could also draw interest from a private-equity investor, who could leverage the company’s considerable cash flow, or from an Asian leisure company looking to grab a piece of the world’s largest gambling market, Macau.

While he’ll no longer run the company, Wynn remains in control of about 21% of Wynn Resorts through his own holdings and the stake held by Elaine Wynn. This means he’ll remain the single most influential shareholder at Wynn, and regulators will still have cause to examine his behaviour. The stake isn’t big enough to fend off a takeover or other major corporate changes if a majority of shareholders support them.

His departure certainly creates a lot of work for Maddox, who joined Wynn Resorts in 2002 and worked his way up to becoming president in 2013. He was seen as Wynn’s right-hand man, often at the casino magnate’s side at public events.

In his 16-year career at Wynn, Maddox served as chief financial officer, and held a range of management roles at Wynn Macau. Maddox worked at Caesars Entertainment and as an investment banker before joining Wynn, who has said: "With Matt, Wynn Resorts is in good hands."

With assistance from Bruce Einhorn

Bloomberg