Exxaro’s share price climbs after special dividend announcement

Exxaro Resources’ share price shot up as much as 9% to R149.86 on Tuesday morning after it announced a R12.55 per share special dividend.

The special dividend is to distribute R4.5bn Exxaro gained from selling a portion of New York-listed titanium producer Tronox.

In October Exxaro said it would sell up to 18.4-million shares, or a third of the stock it held, in Tronox, worth about $397m at the time.

Shareholders may be in for further windfalls from Tronox. Exxaro said in Tuesday’s statement that its board would "continue to evaluate its funding requirements for future capital commitments, to repay debt and to return capital to shareholders" as it sold its Tronox shares in future.

This special dividend had been approved by the financial surveillance department of the Reserve Bank and will be paid on March 5.

A portion of the money Exxaro will get from the Tronox sale will be used to buy back about R2.7bn of its shares as part of a new black-empowerment shareholding structure.

Tronox entered SA in 2011 when it merged its mineral sands business with Exxaro’s operations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. The deal resulted in Exxaro holding an initial 38.5% of the merged entity in the form of Class B shares, which ranked equally with the Class A shares but carried certain rights and minority protection.

Exxaro later raised its stake in Tronox to 42.7%.

With Charlotte Mathews