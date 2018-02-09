Chamber of Mines expects investment in mining to soar in 2018

Investment in the mining sector is set to soar in 2018 with the possibility of more policy certainty in the sector, the Chamber of Mines said on Thursday.

Briefing Parliament, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said delegates at the just-ended Mining Indaba in Cape Town were generally optimistic about the future of the sector and commodities in Africa.

After a year in which relations between the mining industry and the mining ministry plummeted to a record low over an impasse on the Mining Charter, there was excitement around the possibility of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa taking over as SA’s president and creating more policy certainty.

"Should policy in the sector stabilise, investors say there will be 80% more investment. You really can see the change from last year when it was like dead men walking," the chamber’s chief economist, Henk Langenhoven, said.