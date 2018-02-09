Companies / Mining

Chamber of Mines expects investment in mining to soar in 2018

09 February 2018
Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment in the mining sector is set to soar in 2018 with the possibility of more policy certainty in the sector, the Chamber of Mines said on Thursday.

Briefing Parliament, Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said delegates at the just-ended Mining Indaba in Cape Town were generally optimistic about the future of the sector and commodities in Africa.

After a year in which relations between the mining industry and the mining ministry plummeted to a record low over an impasse on the Mining Charter, there was excitement around the possibility of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa taking over as SA’s president and creating more policy certainty.

"Should policy in the sector stabilise, investors say there will be 80% more investment. You really can see the change from last year when it was like dead men walking," the chamber’s chief economist, Henk Langenhoven, said.

Regulatory uncertainty has seen investment in the industry decline in real terms over the past four years. Mining contributes 7.48% of GDP.

Total mining production was 4.0% higher in 2017 compared with 2016. Seasonally adjusted mining production decreased by 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter but the prospects for the sector are strong for 2018.

The sector is also expected to regain momentum in the first half of 2018 given strong Chinese demand, particularly for iron ore, while commodity prices also remain supportive, said FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat.

But a change in the national leadership also bodes well for the manufacturing sector, which is also expected to perform better in 2018.

While total manufacturing production decreased by 0.5% in 2017 compared with 2016, seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the third quarter.

The sector is expected to recover at the start of 2018.

HILARY JOFFE: Radebe’s sidelining of Zwane at Mining Indaba a sign of better things to come

Jeff Radebe’s pre-indaba intervention was read as a clear message: ‘Don’t worry about Zwane, new people are in charge’
Opinion
1 day ago

Fixed investment at 13-year low amid SA’s jitters

The number of projects decreased from 67 to 48, the lowest since 2010
Economy
1 day ago

Be friendlier please, SA told

SA needs to offer a more conducive business environment to investors or they will turn to opportunities elsewhere. But mining minister Mosebenzi ...
Features
1 day ago

