Chamber of Mine wants to meet Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss crippling charter impasse

"Let’s not waste time. We need to get this industry back on track," he said.

"Someone has to say this charter has been withdrawn. It has to actually be withdrawn. That sets everything in motion for a proper discussion," he said, adding the chamber would halt its court challenge if the charter was discarded.

The chamber had written to Ramaphosa for a meeting after his comment in Davos that the charter must be set aside if it was damaging investment and creating confusion.

"He indicated he wanted to engage the mining industry to get it right. We are waiting for the date to meet with him and other parties to kick-start the process," Mgojo said.

The chamber has taken Zwane and the Department of Mineral Resources to court to review and set aside the charter the minister gazetted in mid-June 2017, knocking R51bn off listed mining stocks capitalisation in a single day. The charter has since been suspended pending the outcome of the three-day court hearing that will start on February 19.

Exploration in SA has all but stopped and investment in expansion and new projects has slowed because of the uncertainty about empowerment levels and other onerous conditions in the charter, including a 1% levy on the revenue line to be paid to empowerment partners.

The chamber had started talking to a wide range of participants in the industry, ranging from labour to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community bodies, bankers and lawyers on what a good charter would look like, how to make the industry competitive and how best to transform it, said Tebello Chabana, who heads transformation at the chamber.

Zwane said during a presentation on Monday that he had an "open-door policy" and that anyone could come and speak to him and his team about problems they had.

"Having an open-door policy but then negotiating in bad faith is an exercise in futility," said chamber CEO Roger Baxter.