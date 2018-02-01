Companies

Unilever reports increased fourth-quarter sales growth, helped by emerging markets

01 February 2018 - 13:17 Martinne Geller
Unilever signage displayed at the entrance to the company’s headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DARIO PIGNATELLI
Unilever signage displayed at the entrance to the company’s headquarters in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DARIO PIGNATELLI

London — Unilever reported a bigger-than-expected acceleration in fourth-quarter sales growth on Thursday, helped by a stronger performance in emerging markets that saw the consumer goods maker end its tumultuous year on a higher note.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream — which spent most of last year reviewing its business after rebuffing a $143bn takeover bid in February — said underlying sales rose 4%. Analysts, on average, were expecting 3.7%, according to a company-supplied consensus.

That marks an improvement from 3% in the first half and 2.6% in the third quarter.

Since the failed takeover bid by Kraft-Heinz, Unilever has bought back shares, committed to a margin target, struck a deal to sell its shrinking margarine and spreads business, and announced it wants to collapse its dual-headed Anglo-Dutch structure.

In November, it said it favoured a single structure, but was delaying a decision on where it would be based, in part due to heightened political sensitivity over Brexit.

Paul Polman. Picture: REUTERS
Paul Polman. Picture: REUTERS

On Thursday, CEO Paul Polman said an announcement on the dual-headed structure would come shortly.

Volume improvement

Unilever sold 3.2% more products in the fourth quarter, a big improvement from only 0.2% in the third quarter. This was helped by the launch of six new brands last year, including a new line of personal-care products called Love Beauty and Planet.

Emerging markets such as Brazil and India also showed signs of improving, he said, predicting that the improved volume momentum would continue in the current year. Underlying earnings per share for 2017 were €2.24, above analysts expectations for €2.21 per share.

Analysts at RBC Capital markets called the performance "much improved" and said it went "some way to making up for the third quarter’s disappointing performance", but they are still concerned about the sustainability of Unilever’s mid-term targets, made under pressure in the wake of the failed bid.

"It doesn’t alter our longer term concerns that Unilever might have over-reached itself with its ambitious 20% margin target combined with commitment to 3% to 5% sales growth," RBC said.

Looking ahead, the company forecast underlying sales growth of 3% to 5% for 2018 and an improvement in underlying operating margin and cash flow that will keep it on track for its 2020 targets. Unilever shares were roughly flat in early trading.

Reuters

Less is more in Nigeria as Unilever and rivals look to cash in

Unilever and its rivals tailor their tactics to the local market, trying out smaller sizes and switching to local production to counter import curbs
World
7 days ago

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever closes its 160-year-old mustard factory

Krispy Kreme launches a doughnut you can drink, and Woolies’ David Jones scores a French fashion coup
Money & Investing
21 days ago

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever goes natural

A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news
Money & Investing
1 month ago

CEO Paul Polman loudly defends Unilever’s strategy at investor meeting

Polman says analysts are ‘pissing away’ the possibility of higher shareholder returns by suggesting Unilever can spend more on growing ...
Companies
2 months ago

Unilever says new products and a leaner organisation will improve growth

The company’s ¤20bn-a-year personal care business, posted only 2.4% growth in the first nine months of the year, but says it should be ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Capitec tumbles 12% as confusion reigns
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Lindt reports weakest sales growth in a decade, with shares falling nearly 2%
Companies / Retail & Consumer

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever goes natural
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

Does big, splashy advertising pay off in tough times?
Business

Less is more in Nigeria as Unilever and rivals look to cash in
World / Africa

The myths of economic transformation
Business

MARC HASENFUSS: Sometimes boring is best
Opinion / Market Watch

FT EDITORIAL: Plastic problem needs firm policies
Opinion / Editorials

CEO Paul Polman loudly defends Unilever’s strategy at investor meeting
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.