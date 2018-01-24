Less is more in Nigeria as Unilever and rivals look to cash in

Lagos — With Africa’s most populous country out of recession, and the wider region on the path to growth, the world’s consumer goods companies are looking to cash in.

Last month, Unilever opened a $12m Blue Band margarine factory in Nigeria’s south-western state of Ogun so it does not have to import margarine from Ghana, as it has in recent years. It is also in talks with suppliers to switch to a locally sourced flavouring agent for its toothpaste.

These are examples of how the Anglo-Dutch group, like its global rivals, has been forced to adapt its business to cope with a central bank decision to restrict access to foreign currency for the import of certain products since 2015 to boost the economy.

Another way Unilever is tailoring its operations to the local market is by offering smaller pack sizes of a range of products, from tea to stock cubes, to appeal to more customers in a country and region plagued by poverty and inequality.

Shops in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos sell packets containing just two Unilever-produced tea bags or two stock cubes, for example. "These are all packs that we use to gain penetration and to develop the market," said Yaw Nsarkoh, MD of Unilever Nigeria.

But again, the firm is not alone in such tactics; the same shops stock Nestlé cereals ranging in size from 50g to 250g and 1kg.

Britain’s PZ Cussons meanwhile has rolled out a range of small pack sizes over the last three years for products from soap and detergent to milk and vegetable oil. "They have been popular and the biggest contributor in sales to each brand," said Christos Giannopoulos, CEO of the company’s Nigerian business.

How best to navigate the African consumer market is on the agenda to be discussed by corporate leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos this week.

The potential prize is alluring. It helps explains why these companies, plus the likes of Procter & Gamble, Diageo and Danone, have long operated in Nigeria and are willing to go to some lengths to build brands and market share.

The market is huge: Nigeria has about 190-million people, and that is expected to rise to 300-million by 2030 and 400-million by 2050, according to UN data, which would make it the world’s third most populous country after China and India.

Companies are positioning themselves in the expectation that low household spending will rise as the economy grows and people come out of poverty and become consumers of packaged goods.

"If you look at the per capita consumption levels and the penetration levels of consumer categories in Nigeria generally, they are below many comparable markets," said Nsarkoh, pointing to India as an example.