Amazon opens rainforest-inspired headquarters, The Spheres

30 January 2018 - 08:56 Agency Staff
Amazon’s new Seattle headquarters, The Spheres, seen from 6th Avenue. The three joined spherical buildings are designed to bring employees closer to nature. Picture: REUTERS
Amazon's new Seattle headquarters, The Spheres, seen from 6th Avenue. The three joined spherical buildings are designed to bring employees closer to nature. Picture: REUTERS

Internet giant Amazon on Monday opened its plant-packed The Spheres buildings in its home city of Seattle.

The Spheres are the newest addition to Amazon’s "urban campus" in Seattle, and are billed as a workplace "more like a tropical rainforest in the clouds than an office".

The Spheres are made up of 2,643 glass panels and house more than 40,000 plants, including some rare and endangered species. Picture: REUTERS
The Spheres are made up of 2,643 glass panels and house more than 40,000 plants, including some rare and endangered species. Picture: REUTERS

The structures, three giant glass and steel balls, house more than 40,000 plants and include features such as tree-house meeting rooms, a river and waterfalls.

"Our goal with The Spheres was to create a unique gathering place where employees could collaborate and innovate together, and where the Seattle community could gather to experience biodiversity in the centre of the city," said John Schoettler, Amazon’s vice-president of global real estate and facilities.

A view of The Spheres from the main floor, as people tour Amazon’s new Seattle headquarters during a grand opening event on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS
A view of The Spheres from the main floor, as people tour Amazon's new Seattle headquarters during a grand opening event on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS

The Spheres were designed to provide a link to nature typically lacking in urban offices, and one which studies suggest inspires creativity and might even enhance brain functioning, according to Amazon.

A visitor centre called The Understory will be open to the public and provide insight into the science, engineering and plants at the facility.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gives some closing comments after opening The Spheres on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gives some closing comments after opening The Spheres on January 29 2018. Picture: REUTERS

"These unique buildings are so much more than a beautiful creative space for Amazon employees," Washington State governor Jay Inslee said.

"They will help conserve a number of rare plant species from around the world and provide countless educational opportunities for local students."

The largest of the three joined spheres is 27m tall and 39m in diameter.

There are no closed office spaces, with collaboration taking place along paths or in tree houses.

A walkway surrounds a 15m-tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed Rubi, on the top floor of The Spheres. Picture: REUTERS
A walkway surrounds a 15m-tall Ficus rubiginosa tree, nicknamed Rubi, on the top floor of The Spheres. Picture: REUTERS

"Plants, trees, sunlight, soil, and water take centre stage — the sound of running water and the scent of flowering plants create an instant botanical immersion that takes visitors far away from the urban landscape," Amazon said.

Amazon’s quest for a second North American headquarters has thrust 20 cities into a cutthroat Hunger Games-style contest.

The technology and lifestyle powerhouse this month narrowed its list of candidates from 238 applications for the prize, which could provide an estimated $5bn in investments and 50,000 new jobs.

Amazon expects to announce a decision later this year on HQ2, which will be equal to its Seattle headquarters, and is asking the finalists to refine their pitches.

WATCH: Stock picks — EOH and Amazon

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments talks to Business Day TV about EOH Holdings, while Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss discusses Amazon
4 hours ago

Amazon’s new service expansion encroaches on partners UPS and FedEx

Through FBA Onsite. Amazon is enticing sellers who use the company’s online marketplace with lower delivery costs, logistics software, ...
19 hours ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Retail wizardry from Amazon

The store of my dreams has just opened
5 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Big Tech in Davos: Why Fangs need to hit the reset button

Rather than an honest attempt to fix well-flagged problems, what we are seeing is a classic corporate PR playbook of deflection and delay, writes ...
8 days ago

FT COLUMN: The case for ending Amazon’s dominance

It is time to look for a way to split behemoth Amazon into two independent companies
8 days ago

