GADFLY: The stockmarket’s partying like it’s 1972

New York — The stockmarket is at a record high. Investors are chasing a handful of hot stocks. Geopolitical tensions threaten to upend the rally.

I’m referring, of course, to 1972. The S&P 500 Index closed at a record high of 119.12 on December 11. It was the height of the Nifty Fifty (not to be confused with the Nifty 50 Index of India stocks), the idea that investors needed only to buy 50 of the most popular growth stocks and hold them forever.

Historians credit the Nifty Fifty craze for driving the market to new heights in the early 1970s, and the numbers bear it out. There was never an official list of 50 stocks, but a frequently cited one was compiled by Morgan Guaranty Trust. The average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Morgan’s 50 stocks was 41.9 in 1972, according to University of Pennsylvania professor Jeremy Siegel’s calculation, compared with a PE ratio of 18.9 for the S&P 500.

Investors’ confidence in the Nifty Fifty turned out to be ill-timed. The S&P 500 tumbled 17% in 1973 and 30% in 1974. Many of the Nifty Fifty fared far worse.

Markets only seem to care about politics when it drags down the economy and, unfortunately for investors, 1973 was such a time. War broke out between Israel and its neighbours in October 1973. The Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries responded with an oil embargo targeting countries it believed were supporting Israel, including the US.

A month later, the US slipped into recession. The embargo was a chief contributor. The price of oil more than doubled to $10 a barrel from $4 by the time the embargo ended in March 1974. And when the US recession ended in March 1975, GDP had declined 3.2% from peak to trough.