Nasdaq ends above 7,000 as technology stocks rally

New York — US stocks opened 2018 in torrid fashion on Tuesday, bidding the Nasdaq composite index to its first close above 7,000 points.

US technology stocks, which had generally underperformed the broader US market in the final weeks of 2017, stormed higher in the first session of the year, with Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet all gaining close to 2%.

"As long as the economic data suggests improvement, the [tech] companies will see more funds from investors," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Annuities.

While analysts warn that 2018 will be more volatile than 2017, most expect US stocks to continue pushing higher amid strengthening global economic conditions and higher US earnings expected due to tax cuts.

The tech-rich Nasdaq composite index surged 1.5% to 7,006.90, and the S&P 500 also finished at a fresh record, while the Dow Jones industrial average finished higher and not far from a new record high of its own.

Many foreign exchange analysts are sceptical the US Federal Reserve will end up hiking aggressively in 2018.

"A lack of inflation is seen as limiting the need for further dollar-supportive Fed lending rate increases in 2018," Commonwealth Foreign Exchange analyst Omer Esiner said.

"At the same time, many of the world’s major central banks are moving toward normalising their own monetary policies as well, which could keep the dollar’s upside limited."

