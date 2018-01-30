WATCH: Stock picks — EOH and Amazon

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investments chose EOH Holdings as his stock pick of the day, while Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Amazon.

EOH’s share price plummeted towards the end of last year, but the company has reassured investors that its earnings will improve. The company has managed to reduce its debt quite significantly and its assets remain stable.

Offshore companies, like Amazon, offer exciting prospects. Amazon has had a phenomenal run so far. It has recently entered the food retail industry and also has a range of products, such as its web, movie and TV show services, that give it a competitive advantage. It is changing the way that the world operates and will reap the benefits of it.