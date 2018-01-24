Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and Apple

24 January 2018 - 08:42 Business Day TV

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Berkshire Hathaway, while Mia Kruger from Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management chose Apple as her stock pick of the day.

Nair says overseas equities may seem overvalued, but there are some worth investing in. US tax cuts and wage increases are starting to feed through, showing a 10% increase in disposable income. If the US consumer does well, big stocks like Berkshire Hathaway will benefit, says Nair.

In choosing Apple, Kruger also points to the recent US tax cuts, and companies bringing capital back into the US economy. She cautions against making a quick buck, favouring long-term buys in shares like Apple, Google, Amazon, Berkshire and Nike.

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Berkshire Hathaway, while Mia Kruger from Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management discusses Apple

LISTEN TO THE LATEST MARKET SHOWS HERE:

JSE sharply up at the opening as Dow hits new high on government deal

Banks and retailers remain in positive territory on prospects that the Reserve Bank might cut interest rates in 2018
Markets
1 day ago

Sliding US dollar creates a trap for investors

A rebound would send sure bets into reverse and spark turbulence across markets
Markets
4 days ago

Trump claims Apple repatriation as a triumph of his tax cuts

The tech company will pay about $38bn in taxes as it brings overseas profits back to its US base to boost investments there
World
6 days ago

Mixed performance in quarter but Goldman Sachs still reports a loss

Goldman’s first quarterly loss since 2011 was driven by $4.4bn in one-time charges, mostly due to US tax reform provisions on the repatriation ...
Companies
6 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Bridgewater billionaire Ray Dalio’s quest for ‘radical transparency’

The hedge fund financier talks to Gillian Tett on rising income inequality and why politics trumps economics in 2018
Business
11 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as global risk-on trade helps keep rand steady

Precious-metal miners are down on the day; gold miners fare worst with Gold Fields slumping 3.08%‚ Harmony 4.82% and AngloGold Ashanti 2.34%
Markets
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Popular Articles

Gold rises as dollar weakens to near three-year lows
Markets

JSE likely to take a breather on Wednesday after breaking records on Tuesday
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies to record high on banks and retailers
Markets

Gold is firm on support from weaker dollar
Markets

Rand flirts with R12/$ as weak dollar provides support
Markets