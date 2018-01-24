WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and Apple

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Berkshire Hathaway, while Mia Kruger from Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management chose Apple as her stock pick of the day.

Nair says overseas equities may seem overvalued, but there are some worth investing in. US tax cuts and wage increases are starting to feed through, showing a 10% increase in disposable income. If the US consumer does well, big stocks like Berkshire Hathaway will benefit, says Nair.

In choosing Apple, Kruger also points to the recent US tax cuts, and companies bringing capital back into the US economy. She cautions against making a quick buck, favouring long-term buys in shares like Apple, Google, Amazon, Berkshire and Nike.