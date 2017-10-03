Sun International weighs rights issue for rising debt

"If I look at our share of the Gauteng market, we are not at what we expected to get based on our analysis," Leeming said.

Sun International holds 13.4% market share in Gauteng but says this should be closer to 18%.

"We are looking forward to the Arena opening in November, which will drive a lot of footfall as well as a kid’s entertainment area which hasn’t been open until recently, and the hotel will open next year. That’ll drive footfall," Leeming said.

Releasing results after the market closed on Friday, Sun International posted a 19% rise in revenue to R7.56bn, due entirely to the inclusion of Sun Dreams — its Latin American operation — Sun Slots, the business it bought from Grand Parade, and Time Square. Without those, revenue generated by its local businesses fell 1.9% and adjusted headline earnings slid 29% to 198c.

Given its debt headache, Sun International has scrapped the interim dividend.

But it is not just SA where business is buckling. The group is considering pulling out of its investments in Colombia and Panama, where it has spent altogether $130m in capex to date, as neither investment has met its initial expectation.

Leeming said Sun Dreams, under which both countries’ operations were housed, would sell some of the assets and get "some cash" back. Major writedowns were not on the cards.

"The asset value in Panama is still well in excess of book value so there shouldn’t be a significant writedown there at all. In Colombia, there’s a lease that we have a major problem with," said Leeming. That could cost Sun Dreams $3.5m to exit.

As if a decline in the Chilean copper belt, and the relocation of a key toll road was not enough, Sun International’s flagship Monticello casino in Chile was rocked in July by a shooting on the gaming floor, where a customer killed two staff members, injured five others and then took his own life.

As a result, regulators shut Monticello for 12 days, while staff were counselled and extra security measures put in place.

Leeming said the casino’s insurance would cover all cash flow and profit lost, and that slots numbers had recovered since it reopened.

Sun International’s market cap has sunk since June 2015, when it hit R10.9bn, to R5.7bn.

Of the three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, two have "buy" calls on the share. Their 12-month target of R120.50 implies considerable upside if Leeming manages to right the ship. Sun shares closed 1.78% higher at R52.15 on Monday.

