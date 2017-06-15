Why Marcel von Aulock quit Tsogo Sun

Marcel von Aulock’s resignation as CEO of Tsogo Sun is the latest in a line of somewhat unexpected CEO exits. First was Asher Bohbot of EOH, then Thabo Dloti from Liberty. Alan Olivier leaves Grindrod at the end of July after 30 years with the group; and André Meyer of Life Healthcare is also going.

At the end of the month, Von Aulock (42) will leave the company where he has worked since 1999, when he was 23, and which he has run for the past six years.

While it was known that Bohbot would at some point vacate his post and that Dloti had strategic differences with Liberty’s board, Von Aulock’s exit is an abrupt one.

By way of explanation, he says: "The danger of waiting too long [to leave] is that you make bad decisions in the business. You don’t want to do that — you want to leave on a high."

Von Aulock is leaving a business that is "in great nick", he says. And though he has nothing lined up, he won’t agree to another job while he’s still in this one. "I don’t want to work somewhere else for the hell of it. I’m looking forward to deciding what I want to do without the day-to-day pressure of running a big corporate."

Von Aulock has spent his whole working life in hotels — which have always been his passion — much of that at Tsogo.

"This is a fantastic hotel group ... we’ve pushed through so many transactions over the past few years. It’s not a natural thing to walk and say you’re done and are leaving."

The market, however, is still trying to understand what’s behind the "abrupt break-up" between Von Aulock and the group.

Speculation is that he resigned because of differences over acquisitions with Tsogo’s parent company, Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI). Rumour is that he wasn’t happy with a deal selling properties to the Hospitality Property Fund, which sounds as if it may have been driven more by the board and HCI CEO Johnny Copelyn than by Von Aulock.

But Von Aulock denies this. "The Hospitality Fund is a great asset for Tsogo and one of the deals I’m most proud of. To reach its full potential it needs scale and Tsogo needs to put additional hotels into the fund to give it critical mass."