Sun International to increase its stake in Sun Dreams

Sun International is raising its stake in Chilean casino group Sun Dreams to 65% from 55% in a deal valued at about R2bn.

The JSE-listed hotels and casino group said one of its three partners in Sun Dreams, Entretenimientos Del Sur Limitada (EDS), had opted to sell its 20% holding.

EDS said in March it wanted to do this by selling its shares via an initial public offering (IPO).

Rather than proceeding with the IPO, Sun International and the third partner, Pacifico, agreed to buy out EDS for $126m. Pacifico will raise its stake in Sun Dreams to 35% from 25% as a result of the deal.

Tuesday’s statement said Pacifico could exit its investment in due course via a Sun Dreams IPO, but Sun International had an option to buy out Pacifico if it did not find the IPO attractive.

"As part of the merger agreement concluded between the parties in 2015, both EDS and Pacifico were granted various put options against Sun International to dispose of their shareholdings in Sun Dreams," the company said in Tuesday’s statement.

"The proposed acquisition aside from increasing Sun International’s shareholding in Sun Dreams to approximately 65%, which is aligned with its strategic objective of increasing its interests in Latin America, also eliminates the risks of having both EDS and Pacifico exercising their put options against Sun International for their entire shareholdings in Sun Dreams, with the incumbent cash and debt consequences which these would entail for the group."