Companies

Chinese firm Dongfang pockets R600m from ‘rigged’ Eskom deal

Eskom awarded the tender to the state-owned Chinese company even though its offer was R1bn more expensive than rival bids

26 June 2017 - 06:27 Stephan Hofstatter
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Eskom sneaked an inflated advance payment of R600m to Chinese firm Dongfang for a controversial R4bn tender to supply a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga.

This emerges from a report by audit firm KPMG, seen by Business Day.

Eskom decided to award the tender to the state-owned Chinese company even though its offer was R1bn more expensive than rival bids, just days after the bids were reviewed at the 11th hour by Trillian, an advisory firm majority-owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.

The advance payment provides further evidence for claims made in court proceedings by losing bidders Murray & Roberts (M&R) and General Electric (GE) that the tender was rigged to favour Dongfang.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Dongfang bagged R600m from ‘rigged’ Eskom deal

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

* Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

TOXIC NETWORK: Gigaba and Brown eased Gupta allies in

E-mails add weight to claims they aided state capture
National
19 days ago

Ben Ngubane’s first speech ‘drafted’ by Gupta allies

The statement announced the departure of predecessor Zola Tsotsi from Eskom
National
24 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did rot set in when Gigaba joined public enterprises?

Tokyo Sexwale says Jacob Zuma is too conflicted to be part of an inquiry into state capture, not to be outdone, the president sets up his own probe ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom gives Guptas 75% discount on R2.1bn fine ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Five quit Group Five board amid quarrel
Companies / Industrials
3.
Railway regulator butts heads with Prasa and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Lynne Brown axes Chwayita Mabude from Eskom board
Companies / Energy
5.
Gupta-owned Oakbay Resources suspended from JSE
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Respected Eskom insider gets the top job on eve of meeting
Companies / Energy

Gupta e-mails, coal contracts in Parliament’s sights as it forges ahead with ...
National

ESKOM DEAL: Fuelling the fire
Features

How Gigaba and Brown spun the Gupta web around state enterprises
News

Denel runs to Guptas: Daniel Mantsha ‘gave them top-secret info’
News

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.