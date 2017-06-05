Denel runs to Guptas: Daniel Mantsha ‘gave them top-secret info’

Mantsha, who failed to respond to numerous calls to his cellphone and SMS messages sent on Sunday afternoon, is ultimately in charge of oversight and governance at Denel.

A spokesman for the group referred requests for comment to the Department of Public Enterprises. Its spokesman, Colin Cruywagen, last night responded: ''I don't think it is wise at this point to comment on emails of uncertain origin.''

Other damning e-mails show Mantsha sending the Gupta family his personal bills. It is not known if they were paid.

Having met resistance from national Treasury now for more than a year, the joint venture would have been 51%-owned by Denel, with 49% held by VR Laser Asia, a company in which Oakbay Investments has a strategic alliance through associate Salim Essa.

Oakbay is the Guptas' holding company which owns a minority stake in VR Laser SA. But, for it to go ahead with the investment, Denel needed the approval of the finance minister.

Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister nearly three weeks after Mantsha's correspondence with the Guptas. His replacement, Des van Rooyen, only lasted four days. Denel asked for approval on the Friday that Van Rooyen was appointed.

Earlier this year Denel took finance minister Pravin Gordhan to court, in a bid to force the minister to approve the joint venture. He was fired at the end of March.

In an opposing affidavit in May 2017, former Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said VR Laser SA did not appear to be in a position to finance its contribution to the joint venture.

"VR Laser SA runs its business operations and capital commitments through loan-financing raised from its shareholders. The shareholders have been identified as politically exposed persons," Fuzile said.

Leaked e-mails show that on November 23 2015, at 2.30pm, Mantsha received an e-mail from Keromamang Mhlongo, of the Department of Public Enterprises, whose minister, Lynne Brown, has political oversight of Denel.