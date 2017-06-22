Eskom veteran Johnny Dladla named acting CE

Eskom has appointed Johnny Dladla as the acting group chief executive, following the removal of Brian Molefe.

Dladla has been appointed with immediate effect, on the eve of the power utilities AGM set to take place on Friday.

“Dladla has sufficient skills to excel in this role. He has 22 years of experience within the Eskom, 17 years invested in various non-regulated businesses and 5 years as chief executive officer for Eskom Enterprises and its subsidiaries,” acting board chairman, Zethembe Khoza said in a statement.

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown has also welcomed Dladla’s appointment saying he will bring stability to Eskom and the executive.

The power utility said Brown has obligated the board to finalise the appointment of a permanent group chief executive to ensure long-term stability to the utility.

The Eskom board was forced to rescind Molefe’s re-appointment earlier this month, as directed by Brown. Molefe turned to the Labour Court to fight it. He has left Eskom twice in six months — once voluntarily and once under duress.

Brown is expected to remove the remaining board members at Friday's AGM.

Last week, board chairman Ben Ngubane resigned with imemdiate effect, citing personal reasons.