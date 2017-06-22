Companies / Energy

Eskom veteran Johnny Dladla named acting CE

Dladla takes the helm on the eve of the AGM, where Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is expected to remove the board

22 June 2017 - 14:45 Genevieve Quintal
Group Chief Executive of Eskom Johnny Dladla. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA/BUSINESS DAY
Group Chief Executive of Eskom Johnny Dladla. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA/BUSINESS DAY

Eskom has appointed Johnny Dladla as the acting group chief executive, following the removal of Brian Molefe.

Dladla has been appointed with immediate effect, on the eve of the power utilities AGM set to take place on Friday.

“Dladla has sufficient skills to excel in this role. He has 22 years of experience within the Eskom, 17 years invested in various non-regulated businesses and 5 years as chief executive officer for Eskom Enterprises and its subsidiaries,” acting board chairman, Zethembe Khoza said in a statement.

Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown has also welcomed Dladla’s appointment saying he will bring stability to Eskom and the executive.

The power utility said Brown has obligated the board to finalise the appointment of a permanent group chief executive to ensure long-term stability to the utility.

The Eskom board was forced to rescind Molefe’s re-appointment earlier this month, as directed by Brown. Molefe turned to the Labour Court to fight it. He has left Eskom twice in six months — once voluntarily and once under duress.

Brown is expected to remove the remaining board members at Friday's AGM.

Last week, board chairman Ben Ngubane resigned with imemdiate effect, citing personal reasons.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why two senior executives resigned from MMI
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths faces fight on many fronts
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa slams Busi Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Outa outraged by Necsa chairman’s pronouncement ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Chamber’s Mining Charter bid could be futile
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Name of acting Eskom CEO likely to be announced on Friday
Companies / Energy

EDITORIAL: Too late for Lynne Brown
Opinion / Editorials

Gupta e-mails, coal contracts in Parliament’s sights as it forges ahead with ...
National

Renewables must line up for energy race and show competitive spirit
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.