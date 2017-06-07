How Gigaba and Brown spun the Gupta web around state enterprises

They appear to add credence to a Public Affairs Research Institute state-capture report, released before the e-mail leak, which painted Gigaba as a central figure. He has dismissed the claims and declined to comment to The Times on Monday.

Brown’s spokesman, Colin Cruywagen, said Brown had “repeatedly called for further investigation of allegations raised in the State of Capture report to spare state-owned companies further damage’’.

Koffi Kouakou of the Wits School of Governance said it was clear from the actions of ministers such as Brown and Gigaba that South Africa had a governance crisis.

“It’s clear that Gigaba and Brown have committed serious oversight blunders, breaching rules of ethical governance whose behaviour borders on crimes of governance.’’

The Gupta family has benefited from numerous multibillion-rand state power and infrastructure projects at entities where their associates and allies were appointed by Gigaba and Brown.

The projects include, among others, the provision by China South Rail of locomotives for Transnet, which saw the Guptas secure R5.3-billion in alleged kickbacks.

The door-to-state deals for the Guptas seems to have opened when Gigaba was appointed Public Enterprises minister in November 2010 and continued until his move to Home Affairs in 2014.

Gigaba appointed directors — now known to be connected to the Guptas — to is associate shared co-directorships with many of those appointed to the boards of Eskom and Transnet.

They include:

Iqbal Sharma: Gigaba appointed him to the Transnet board in December 2010 and attempted to make him chairman in June 2011. Gigaba then created Transnet’s Acquisitions and Disposals board to supervise infrastructure tenders valued at more than R2.5-billion and appointed Sharma as chair, who oversaw R25-billion in tenders awarded to locomotive tender, among others. When the Guptas acquired Optimum Coal, which supplied the utility with coal, Molefe was CEO of Eskom and oversaw the process;

Anoj Singh: Gigaba appointed him Transnet CFO in July 2012. He and Molefe signed off on Gupta-linked Transnet contracts. Brown oversaw his appointment as Eskom CFO in October 2015;

Mark Pamensky: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in March 2014. Until last month he sat on the Oakbay board. He denies any impropriety;

Viroshini Naidoo: Gigaba appointed her to the Eskom board in June 2011. Her husband, Kuben Moodley, is special adviser to Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, whose links to the Guptas have been widely reported;

Ben Ngubane: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in December 2014. He was a co-director with Essa of natural resources exploration company Gade Oil and Gas;

Romeo Khumalo: Brown appointed him to Eskom’s board in December 2014. He was a co-director with Essa at Ujiri Mining; and

Thamsanqa Msomi: Adviser to Gigaba. Leaked e-mails show he was the alleged middleman between Gigaba and Gupta family associates seeking visa favours from Home Affairs.

- The Times