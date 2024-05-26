Kazungula Bridge on the Botswana-Zambia border. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Growth-focused businesses in SA are increasingly looking to cross-border trade for opportunities to diversify revenue streams and grow their bottom line. Business Day TV spoke to Sejeng Matlhako, head of regional transactional banking sales at Absa CIB, for more detail.
WATCH: Opportunities for African entrepreneurs in cross-border trade
Business Day TV speaks to Sejeng Matlhako, head of regional transactional banking sales at Absa CIB
