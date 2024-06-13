R2.5bn funding platform unleashes 1.1GW of clean energy

A R2.5bn funding solution will allow Pele Green Energy (PGE), one of SA’s largest 100% black-owned independent power producers (IPPs), to deliver 1.1GW of clean energy.

With the support of a facility originated and structured by Nedbank Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), PGE aims to increase its pipeline of renewable energy projects from 1GW to 5GW by 2027.

Nedbank CIB contributed R1bn to the consolidated funding platform for PGE, which replaces the company’s previous capital-raising frameworks that operated on a project-by-project basis.

The remaining commitment came from the Industrial Development Corporation (R829m) and Norfund (R658m), which are development finance institutions of the governments of SA and Norway respectively. Nedbank CIB was the mandated lead arranger, underwriter and bookrunner for the transaction.

The platform provides PGE with a capital base that will allow it to play a meaningful role in facilitating SA's Just Energy Transition as well as to benefit from the cross-collaterisation of different technologies, including those for wind, solar generation and battery storage.

About 80% of the projects PGE plans to develop are for the private sector, with the rest developed through government auctions bids to supply the national grid.

PGE’s increased investment programme has resulted in it expanding its staff complement by 49%, as well as making a 20% investment in two wind farms and a solar farm on the border of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape that will provide 520MW of clean energy for Anglo American’s mining businesses in SA.

The platform facility will also help PGE to supply an additional 850MW of clean energy to Anglo American Platinum, among others.