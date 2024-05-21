Zestlife's remarkable call centre turnaround credited to Telviva

Zestlife offers a wide and comprehensive array of insurance products including gap cover, dental cover and credit protection.

The financial services provider has built its business on being passionate about its customers and treating them fairly. This requires efficient and effective management of customer communication and engagement, making its contact centre a vital part of its operations.

However, when Craig Swain took over as Zestlife's call centre manager in 2019, it was falling short in helping the business to achieve its goals.

Working with Telviva, a market leader in cloud-based communications solutions, Swain was able to turn Zestlife's contact centre around simply by optimising the company's existing investment in Telviva's Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) technology.

Understanding the role of a contact centre

A contact centre is pivotal to customer experience and satisfaction as it is where customers interact with the business. The goal of every interaction should be to connect customers with the correct agent, who has the right knowledge and context to successfully resolve queries.

A contact centre manager plays a crucial role in not only ensuring everything runs as it should, but in optimising operations to improve effectiveness.

Challenges faced by Zestlife

At the time Swain took over, Zestlife's call centre was set up with unstructured inbound calls; there were long wait times for customers due to difficulties in managing call routing and an unacceptably high number of dropped calls. This meant many customers or potential customers were not receiving a resolution to their queries.

This was caused by no-one in the business understanding the systems that underpinned the contact centre. Zestlife had already implemented the Telviva suite of cloud-based communication solutions, but was not using them optimally and had barely scratched the surface of the technology’s capabilities.

The intervention

Because Telviva solutions had already been implemented, the process of turning around Zestlife's contact centre was far easier.

One of Telviva’s strengths, outside the actual technology itself, is a managed-services model that enables its customers to learn, manage and deeply understand this technology.

Through the Telviva technical team’s close collaboration with Swain, Zestlife's contact centre operations were streamlined by identifying how to set up and effectively deploy Telviva's solutions to meet the business's unique needs.

The call centre team were also given comprehensive training on the use of the Telviva platform and its functionalities.

The positive outcome

After collaborating with Telviva, the effectiveness and efficiency of Zestlife's contact centre has improved radically.

As of March 2024, the average wait time for customers to chat to a contact centre agent had been reduced to 16 seconds, which is exponentially better than the long waits previously.

Importantly, there has been a significant decrease in dropped calls and an impressive improvement in call routing accuracy, which has resulted in improved customer service and increased sales.