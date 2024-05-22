PODCAST | Independent tower companies are driving connectivity in Africa

The growth of independent telecom tower companies is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Raul Katz, a researcher and president of consulting firm Telecom Advisory Services.
Katz, one of the authors of a recent white paper by SBA Communications, says independent tower companies are a significant driving force behind Africa’s rapid 4G/5G expansion.
According to the paper, titled “The Independent Tower Industry as a Key Enabler of the Development of African Telecommunications”, tower expansion and related mobile internet services are a key component to bridge the digital divide for those remote areas that are too costly to reach with fibre infrastructure.
Join the discussion:
The research highlights the role that these companies play in boosting 4G coverage, fuelling 5G infrastructure and enhancing mobile service quality.
Studies have shown that a 10% increase in independent towers translates to a minimum 5.95% increase in 4G coverage, a significant trend for underserved regions.
The discussion includes: the business of independent tower companies; history of telecoms infrastructure strategies; economics of owning cellphone towers; and investor appetite for such projects.
