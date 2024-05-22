Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Independent tower companies are driving connectivity in Africa

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Raul Katz, a researcher and president of consulting firm Telecom Advisory Services

22 May 2024 - 15:42
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

The growth of independent telecom tower companies is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Katz, one of the authors of a recent white paper by SBA Communications, says independent tower companies are a significant driving force behind Africa’s rapid 4G/5G expansion.

According to the paper, titled “The Independent Tower Industry as a Key Enabler of the Development of African Telecommunications”, tower expansion and related mobile internet services are a key component to bridge the digital divide for those remote areas that are too costly to reach with fibre infrastructure.

The research highlights the role that these companies play in boosting 4G coverage, fuelling 5G infrastructure and enhancing mobile service quality. 

Studies have shown that a 10% increase in independent towers translates to a minimum 5.95% increase in 4G coverage, a significant trend for underserved regions. 

The discussion includes: the business of independent tower companies; history of telecoms infrastructure strategies; economics of owning cellphone towers; and investor appetite for such projects. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

