FREE | Read the March 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax

While the political noise factor is high over missing records of cadre deployment when President Cyril Ramaphosa was in charge of the ANC deployment committee between 2013 and 2017, lawfare is on the rise and many legal ramifications still exist.
On the other side of the border a new labour law came into operation in Mozambique on February 21 and is a welcome update to its employment law framework. It is expressly intended to address the significant socioeconomic and technological changes that have occurred in Mozambique and transformed the workplace over the past 16 years.
On the national health front, while Ramaphosa was “looking for this pen” to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law, the silence on the implementation of the NHI was almost deafening in the budget. Apart from all the gung-ho talk from many in government, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was far more sanguine, ensuring systems are working first.
The latest versions of the Copyright and Performers’ Protection Amendment Bills are scheduled to be deliberated on. One of the main criticisms of the bills is that they seek to adopt a “one size fits all” approach to a number of complex and nuanced issues for creative industries which operate in vastly different ways.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
Browse through the full publication below
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
