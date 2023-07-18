FREE | Read the July 2023 edition of Business Law & Tax
Read about the effect of so-called 'smart' drugs on the workplace; the effect of genericide on a trademark, and the limits of restraint of trade, among other stories
18 July 2023 - 11:49
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Employees “supercharging” their brains with neurotransmitter drugs where they have no related disorder might lead to higher cognitive abilities and improved standards at work, but this drug abuse is, nonetheless, a health and safety risk. Therefore employers should, where possible, monitor and discourage such behaviour through a multipronged approach.
An array of significant amendments have been published for comment, and aim to be introduced to the Electronic Communications Act 36 of 2005. It is advisable for businesses to be alive to the potential effect these amendments could have and what implications they may pose for the industry as a whole.
When a trademark becomes synonymous with a particular product or service, consumers tend to use the trademark as the common, generic term. This so-called genericide also occurs when the trademark owner is the only manufacturer of the product. Once a trademark becomes a generic it loses its protection as a trademark, so it is important to proactively protect and manage your trademark.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's edition of Business Law & Tax.
